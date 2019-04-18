AAC (AAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

AAC (NYSE:AAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $57.45 million for the quarter. AAC updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.3–0.2 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AAC opened at $1.74 on Thursday. AAC has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAC stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of AAC worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

