A10 Networks (ATEN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $65,256.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $28,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 69.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

