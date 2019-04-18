7,583 Shares in Genuine Parts (GPC) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $112.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/7583-shares-in-genuine-parts-gpc-acquired-by-mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv.html.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.