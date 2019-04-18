7,351 Shares in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

IGIB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 28,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,905. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

