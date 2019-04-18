70,046 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

NYCB opened at $11.41 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $394,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $87,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

