$660,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post sales of $660,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $34.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $128.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.56 million, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $114.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 1,275.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.56.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,963. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.01. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $131.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

