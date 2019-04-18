60,008 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Acquired by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of W W Grainger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 59.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 507,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.66.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $308.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,214,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

