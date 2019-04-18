$417.92 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce sales of $417.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.17 million and the highest is $460.60 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $375.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $429.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other Olympic Steel news, CEO Richard T. Marabito purchased 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $100,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

