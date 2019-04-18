3M Co (MMM) Holdings Trimmed by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $217.64 on Thursday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other 3M news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

