39,111 Shares in Eastman Chemical (EMN) Purchased by Ronna Sue Cohen

Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Eastman Chemical comprises 2.0% of Ronna Sue Cohen’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,043,805 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,123. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

