$327.22 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $327.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.00 million and the lowest is $326.89 million. Atlassian posted sales of $243.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $10.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.99. 216,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,368. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,437.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $117.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $79,863,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Atlassian by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 797,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,973,000 after buying an additional 650,185 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 573,892 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $41,235,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Atlassian by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

