3,000 Shares in PVH Corp (PVH) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $132.33 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In other PVH news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $135,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

