$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 million to $3.44 million. Harvest Capital Credit reported sales of $3.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full-year sales of $15.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 million to $16.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.10 million, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $21.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 13,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,414.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 201.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

