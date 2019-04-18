22,790 Shares in Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.98 million, a PE ratio of -69.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Century Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.02 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

