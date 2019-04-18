200 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,384,700.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,307.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,164 shares of company stock worth $3,403,579. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

