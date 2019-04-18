1,946 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
Shares of VOE stock opened at $111.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
