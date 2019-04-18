1,812,332 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,812,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 178.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

