1,564 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,299,000 after acquiring an additional 188,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 58,770 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $168.03 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $174.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,527.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.72.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,227 shares of company stock worth $10,573,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

