15,600 Shares in Tesla Inc (TSLA) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total transaction of $4,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,381,736.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,040 shares of company stock valued at $28,575,874. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $270.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.41.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,642. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $247.77 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/15600-shares-in-tesla-inc-tsla-purchased-by-tb-alternative-assets-ltd.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.