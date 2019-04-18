1,524 Shares in Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Anaplan stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -20.49. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

