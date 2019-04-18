1,460,000 Shares in Bilibili Inc – (BILI) Acquired by Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,667,000. Bilibili comprises approximately 18.4% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bilibili and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bilibili’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Bilibili Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
