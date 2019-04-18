14,060 Shares in Westrock Co (WRK) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Westrock by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,851,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,233,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Westrock by 4,262.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,767,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Westrock by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,530,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ward H. Dickson acquired 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Currey M. Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

WRK stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Westrock Co has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $67.01.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

