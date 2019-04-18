13,600 Shares in Electrocore (ECOR) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Electrocore during the third quarter worth about $3,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Electrocore by 1,271.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 158,901 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electrocore by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrocore during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Electrocore during the third quarter worth about $1,988,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electrocore alerts:

In other Electrocore news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 39,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $218,547.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $72,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Electrocore stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Electrocore has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “13,600 Shares in Electrocore (ECOR) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/13600-shares-in-electrocore-ecor-acquired-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Electrocore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.