1,301 Shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.19.

CMI opened at $165.96 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,039,321. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1,301 Shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/1301-shares-in-cummins-inc-cmi-acquired-by-first-citizens-bank-trust-co.html.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.