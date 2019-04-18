1,301 Shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.19.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.
In other Cummins news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,039,321. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
