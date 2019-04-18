$130.90 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $130.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.23 million and the lowest is $124.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $518.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.58 million to $536.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $532.95 million, with estimates ranging from $500.69 million to $554.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 375,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,180,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,275,000 after acquiring an additional 159,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,203,000 after acquiring an additional 834,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,879,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.