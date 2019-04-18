12,439 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

FTHI opened at $21.97 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

