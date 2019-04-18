$120.53 Million in Sales Expected for Key Energy Services Inc (KEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will announce $120.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.60 million. Key Energy Services reported sales of $125.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full-year sales of $538.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $583.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $630.93 million, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $691.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEG shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Simmons dropped their target price on shares of Key Energy Services from $45.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

In other Key Energy Services news, major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 501,979 shares of company stock worth $1,308,517 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Key Energy Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,016,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 388,048 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 243,284 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 270,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,516. Key Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.12.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

