10,400 Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,032,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,667,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,795,000 after buying an additional 1,097,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $671.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.34 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

