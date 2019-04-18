10,400 Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,032,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,667,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,228,000 after buying an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,795,000 after buying an additional 1,097,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $51.05.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
