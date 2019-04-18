$10.49 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post $10.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.60 billion and the lowest is $10.45 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $43.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.13 billion to $43.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.68 billion to $47.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 528,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 690.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

