$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers USA Inc (SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Skechers USA reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Cfra lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,718,817.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,877,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,506,847.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 552,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,829,773.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,877 shares of company stock worth $17,733,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 3.7% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

