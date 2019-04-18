$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.55 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $355,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,146.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $238,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072 over the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,620,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 110.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

