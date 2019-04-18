$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.55 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $355,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,146.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $238,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072 over the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,620,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 110.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.