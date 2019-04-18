$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.43. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.69 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,524.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 3,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to surgeons and anesthesiologists in the United States. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology, primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

