$0.21 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 79,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LXP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 32,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,532. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
