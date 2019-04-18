$0.21 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 79,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 32,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,532. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

