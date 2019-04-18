$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (OSW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haymaker Acquisition.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE OSW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,617. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.