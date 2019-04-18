-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weatherford International plc (WFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Weatherford International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Weatherford International reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weatherford International will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weatherford International.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $80,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $8,993,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 12,972,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,906,008. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

