$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYN. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.74 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

RYN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,989. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.27. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

