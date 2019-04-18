-$0.09 EPS Expected for Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Sophiris Bio reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sophiris Bio.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPHS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sophiris Bio from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Sophiris Bio to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Sophiris Bio by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sophiris Bio by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sophiris Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPHS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.91. Sophiris Bio has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

