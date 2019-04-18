$0.09 EPS Expected for Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forestar Group’s earnings. Forestar Group posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forestar Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forestar Group.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,695. The company has a market cap of $757.79 million, a P/E ratio of 179.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 157,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.