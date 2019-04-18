-$0.05 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ADTRAN posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.