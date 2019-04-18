-$0.01 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 80.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $546.13 million, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.