Zacks: St. Joe Co (JOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given St. Joe an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JOE shares. TheStreet raised St. Joe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. 2,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 1.04. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
