Zacks: St. Joe Co (JOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given St. Joe an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JOE shares. TheStreet raised St. Joe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $6,506,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,168,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 460,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 292,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,660,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. 2,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 1.04. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on St. Joe (JOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.