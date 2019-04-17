Zacks: Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of LMST opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 279,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

