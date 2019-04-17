Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) to Buy

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. organizes business to business trade shows. The Company operates live events as well as offers other marketing services, including digital media and print publications. It serves sports, technology, jewelry, construction and other sectors primarily in the United States. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays cut Emerald Expositions Events from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 111,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,058. The stock has a market cap of $949.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,172 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 765.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 423,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 367,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 348,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

