Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) to Buy

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDOR. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $9.52 on Monday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 176,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

