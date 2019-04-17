Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cameco (CCJ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE CCJ opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $628.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,531,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

