Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AGCO (AGCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGCO expects net sales of $9.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.60 for 2019 owing to improved sales volumes and positive pricing. The company expects 2019 earnings to come in around $4.60 per share. AGCO is consistently making strategic investments to enhance and expand product lines, upgrade system capabilities and improve factory productivity. Additionally, AGCO expects industry demand in South America to improve in 2019 from the 2018 level. Moreover, the company is focused on its long-term capital allocation plan by returning cash to its shareholders. “

Get AGCO alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGCO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AGCO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.08.

AGCO stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. AGCO has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lara Thrush Long sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $139,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,300 shares of company stock worth $8,498,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.