Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qiagen (QGEN) to Sell

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN ended the fourth quarter on a disappointing note. Sales in the Americas were sluggish, affected by the decline in instrument service revenues in the Molecular Diagnostics customer class. Competitive landscape and strong reliance on collaborations remain major overhangs. On a positive note, QIAGEN reported double-digit growth in Japan and China. The company projects over $300 million of QuantiFERON sales in 2020. It also continues to expect DiaSorin automation solution availability in the United States in 2019 and in China in 2020. Within NGS, QIAGEN has set a goal for 2019 sales of about $190 million. The company is also moving ahead with new placements of the QIAsymphony automation platform and expects to reach more than 2,500 cumulative placements in 2019. Meanwhile, QIAGEN’s commitment to return to shareholders reflects solid cash position. QIAGEN outperformed its industry over the past three months.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Qiagen stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.32 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Qiagen by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qiagen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Qiagen by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

