Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial (THFF) to Sell

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THFF. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,935. First Financial has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $517.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

