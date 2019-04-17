Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endurance International Group (EIGI) to Hold

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

EIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $6.50 on Monday. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $981.97 million, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,848 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $35,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,333 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $61,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,840 shares of company stock worth $177,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.