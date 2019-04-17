Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander (SAN) to Sell

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,361,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

